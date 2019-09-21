Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position; Madison Investment Holdings Maintains Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 40,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 295,794 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.51 million, down from 336,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 138,039 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 103.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 969,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.12M, up from 936,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,130 were accumulated by Leavell Investment Incorporated. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 14,495 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il holds 9,402 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 10,500 were reported by Thomasville Bankshares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Telemus Limited Company reported 40,125 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 76,337 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.87% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Franklin holds 399,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brinker Incorporated reported 91,064 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fdx Advisors Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 0.04% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 27,588 shares to 589,277 shares, valued at $48.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 129,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,152 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).