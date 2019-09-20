Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Position; As Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Share Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Lifted Holding by $439,103

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 344,042 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.35M, up from 341,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $171.07. About 67,604 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 5,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 83,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 89,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 9,394 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

