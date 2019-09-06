Wns Holdings LTD Adr (WNS) Holder Thomas White International LTD Boosted Holding; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Its Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) Position by $409,164; Stock Price Declined

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondell Basell Industry (LYB) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 4,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 25,153 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 20,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondell Basell Industry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 817,712 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Adr (WNS) by 374.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 47,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 59,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 12,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 75,780 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 17,963 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 82,755 shares. 22 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 10,974 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.41% or 64,240 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.04% or 12,618 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4,790 are owned by Hillsdale Inv Mgmt. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0.12% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 178,115 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & invested in 0% or 165 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,594 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.21% or 4,250 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 33 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 0.6% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Loomis Sayles And Company LP owns 589,732 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18,052 shares to 3,430 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,556 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class C.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) by 13,498 shares to 98,255 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,132 shares, and cut its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY).

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:NCLH) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does WNS (Holdings) (NYSE:WNS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.