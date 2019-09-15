WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 58 3.66 N/A 2.12 29.77 PFSweb Inc. 4 0.20 N/A 0.03 118.71

Table 1 highlights WNS (Holdings) Limited and PFSweb Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PFSweb Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WNS (Holdings) Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than PFSweb Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WNS (Holdings) Limited and PFSweb Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

WNS (Holdings) Limited’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

WNS (Holdings) Limited and PFSweb Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PFSweb Inc. is $10, which is potential 281.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WNS (Holdings) Limited and PFSweb Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 61.3%. Insiders owned 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are PFSweb Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited had bullish trend while PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors PFSweb Inc.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.