WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)

We will be comparing the differences between WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 55 3.78 N/A 2.12 29.77 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.48 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WNS (Holdings) Limited and Performant Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that WNS (Holdings) Limited is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Performant Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Performant Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited had bullish trend while Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats Performant Financial Corporation.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.