WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

As Business Services businesses, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 56 3.79 N/A 2.12 29.77 First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

Table 1 highlights WNS (Holdings) Limited and First Data Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Data Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WNS (Holdings) Limited. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WNS (Holdings) Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Data Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WNS (Holdings) Limited and First Data Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta means WNS (Holdings) Limited’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Data Corporation has a 1.93 beta and it is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and First Data Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively First Data Corporation has an average target price of $26, with potential of 0.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WNS (Holdings) Limited and First Data Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 92% respectively. 0.05% are WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Data Corporation has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited was less bullish than First Data Corporation.

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors First Data Corporation.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.