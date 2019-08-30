WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

This is a contrast between WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.66 N/A 2.12 29.77 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 150 3.17 N/A 4.63 33.67

In table 1 we can see WNS (Holdings) Limited and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Euronet Worldwide Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WNS (Holdings) Limited. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Euronet Worldwide Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

WNS (Holdings) Limited has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WNS (Holdings) Limited and Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s potential upside is 30.60% and its consensus price target is $200.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited was more bullish than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats WNS (Holdings) Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.