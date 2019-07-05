WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 52 3.70 N/A 2.02 26.86 ABM Industries Incorporated 36 0.41 N/A 1.17 32.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WNS (Holdings) Limited and ABM Industries Incorporated. ABM Industries Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WNS (Holdings) Limited. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.3% 14.3% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

WNS (Holdings) Limited has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ABM Industries Incorporated has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for WNS (Holdings) Limited and ABM Industries Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, ABM Industries Incorporated’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential upside is 1.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WNS (Holdings) Limited and ABM Industries Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 0%. About 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -1.51% 0.13% 3.1% 8.14% 11.23% 31.36% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited has stronger performance than ABM Industries Incorporated

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors ABM Industries Incorporated.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.