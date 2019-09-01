WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Comparing side by side

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.66 N/A 2.12 29.77 PaySign Inc. 11 21.67 N/A 0.06 243.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WNS (Holdings) Limited and PaySign Inc. PaySign Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than WNS (Holdings) Limited. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Risk and Volatility

WNS (Holdings) Limited’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PaySign Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WNS (Holdings) Limited and PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 12.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 37.7% of PaySign Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than PaySign Inc.

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors PaySign Inc.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.