WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Comparing side by side

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.64 N/A 2.12 29.77 Fiverr International Ltd. 26 7.98 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of WNS (Holdings) Limited and Fiverr International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for WNS (Holdings) Limited and Fiverr International Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Fiverr International Ltd. is $30, which is potential 29.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Fiverr International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats Fiverr International Ltd.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.