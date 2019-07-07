WNS (Holdings Limited) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Red Lion Hotels (RLH)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. WNS’s profit would be $24.02M giving it 31.08 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, WNS’s analysts see -22.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 109,161 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 25 funds started new or increased positions, while 26 sold and decreased equity positions in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The funds in our database reported: 17.90 million shares, down from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Red Lion Hotels Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $176.51 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. It also promotes and presents entertainment productions under the WestCoast Entertainment name.

Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 10.69% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for 3.66 million shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc owns 500,000 shares or 9.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 4.35% invested in the company for 765,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 481,052 shares.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. RLH’s profit will be $741,655 for 59.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.65% EPS growth.

