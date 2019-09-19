Wms (WMS) Shareholder Ack Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Increased Its Position by $3.87 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 55,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 175,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 4.69 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 126,697 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 8,497 shares to 10,813 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) by 48,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.69 million for 18.51 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

