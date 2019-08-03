Wms (WMS) Share Price Rose While Ack Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.01 Billion; Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose While Washington Trust Bank Raised by $614,532 Its Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87B, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 328,551 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 56,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 53,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Satyajit Das: Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SHOULD COOPERATE WITH PROBE: U.K; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATING MONETIZATION ELIGIBILITY STANDARDS; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Did Not Take Broad Enough Look Toward User Data (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a firm used by the Trump campaign, for misuse of data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 3,821 shares. Capstone Finance Advisors holds 0.06% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio. Century Companies holds 1.37% or 8.13 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,220 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt accumulated 4.45% or 35,590 shares. 50,847 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. The Georgia-based Montag A Assocs has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,155 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc LP has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6.32M shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 1.16M shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 420,247 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co Il reported 2,391 shares. Wesbanco State Bank holds 0.71% or 84,842 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited accumulated 8,750 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,035 shares to 32,925 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IGF) by 127,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,318 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ens (NYSE:ENS) by 160,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $14.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aaxn.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 53,239 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.24% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 489,747 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Invesco Limited stated it has 636,946 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 6,447 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 3.71M shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 24,078 shares. Prudential Financial holds 9,233 shares. 49,305 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 30,467 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 29,061 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

