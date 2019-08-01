Wms (WMS) Holder Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87B, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 273,951 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 37,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 11,728 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 49,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 39.08M shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

