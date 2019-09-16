Wms Partners Upped Mastercard (MA) Stake by $545,160; United Technologies (UTX) Position Has Increased by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 15,484 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 13,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.08. About 2.51M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,065 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 12,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,663 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,250 shares to 98,883 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 3,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,887 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).