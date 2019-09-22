Wms Partners Trimmed By $390,609 Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; INTERPUMP GROUP SPA ORDINARY SHARES (IPGLF) Sellers Increased By 6.98% Their Shorts

INTERPUMP GROUP SPA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPGLF) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. IPGLF’s SI was 150,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 140,500 shares previously. It closed at $31.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Interpump Group S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IPGLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interpump Resuming Its Buy-Back Program Is A Strong Bullish Signal – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interpump Is On Its Way To Achieve Another Record Year – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interpump Group: This High-Quality Business Is On Its Way To Become An Industry Leader – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2017. More interesting news about Interpump Group S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IPGLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interpump Group: Fast Revenue Growth Thanks To M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Interpump Group S.p.a. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Interpump Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets high pressure piston pumps in Italy and the rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, Oceania, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Water Jetting sector provides high and very high-pressure pumps and pumping systems that are used in a range of industrial sectors for the conveyance of fluids. It currently has negative earnings. This sectorÂ’s high-pressure plunger pumps are the principal components of professional high-pressure cleaners, as well as used for various industrial applications, including car wash installations, forced lubrication systems for machine tools, and inverse osmosis systems for seawater desalination plants.

