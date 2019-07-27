Wms Partners Raised Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.94 Million; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position Has Lifted by Pacad Investment Ltd

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 116.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video)

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,001 shares to 30,262 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 83,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,721 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares to 80,912 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,742 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

