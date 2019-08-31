Wms Partners Raised Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Hubspot (HUBS) Market Valuation Declined, Scge Management LP Upped by $2.66 Million Its Stake

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $199.68. About 283,529 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated holds 23,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 9,097 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.06% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Jennison Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,706 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech holds 0.08% or 24,161 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability reported 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Fund Mgmt invested in 9,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 39,634 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors Inc has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 189 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 318,653 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 1,368 shares. Intl Ca accumulated 8,032 shares. Harbour Mgmt Llc invested 3.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Management Ltd Liability invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,227 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,758 shares. Ctc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerce Bancorp owns 75,318 shares. Eqis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 1,428 shares. Bell Bank reported 0.37% stake. Permanens Lp invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 773 are owned by Mengis Capital Management. Culbertson A N And Inc owns 405 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Llc has invested 5.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,912 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).