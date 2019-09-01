Wms Partners Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.94 Million; Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Moodys (MCO) by $4.74 Million

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 618,506 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Loving Municipal School District 10, Nm’s Go Bonds To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Rating Of One Class Of Notes Issued By Prima 2012-II; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Affirms Naranja’s Ratings, Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS ON ANNOUNCEMENT BY BJS IT HAS FILED FOR AN IPO; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 CFR TO ALBERTSONS COS. OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES AAA.MX BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S PROPOSED CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Times China’s Corporate Family Rating to Ba3; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS POTENTIAL UPWARD MOVEMENT IN TURKEY’S ISSUER RATING IS CONSTRAINED BY ITS HIGH EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Sevier County, Tn’s Series 2018 Bonds

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Management Associate New York accumulated 1,074 shares or 2.98% of the stock. 82,267 were accumulated by Ci Invs. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 2.42% or 8,665 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,127 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 2.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc stated it has 2.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Assocs Ltd stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 1.71 million shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,097 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.77% or 8,514 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Drexel Morgan And has 1.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,207 are held by Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,157 shares. Captrust Advisors has 429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 9,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 0.62% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 105,454 shares. Mar Vista Prtn Limited Company invested in 473,991 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 2.57% or 265,475 shares. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,530 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 7,915 shares. Citadel Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 112,282 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 83,047 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 5,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Aperio Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,227 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).