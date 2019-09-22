Wms Partners Position In Pfizer (PFE) Was Increased; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Founders Financial Securities Has Upped Position

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 47,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 72,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,149 shares to 127,772 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,522 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 79,432 shares to 245,052 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,495 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

