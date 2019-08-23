Wms Partners Lowered Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $470,237; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Stake by $555,218

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 3.24M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 80,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, down from 84,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 122,768 shares to 379,698 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $531.07 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.18% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 912,035 shares. Mackenzie Finance owns 1.41M shares. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 10,859 shares stake. 8,170 are held by Enterprise Services Corporation. Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.60M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 10,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 223,126 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 14,544 shares. Natixis reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Associated Banc holds 440,752 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Brown Advisory holds 101,300 shares. Veritable LP holds 24,604 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 137,800 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Cardinal Mngmt Inc owns 132,666 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited accumulated 3,094 shares. Qv Investors Inc invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Starr holds 1.11% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Mgmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 31,794 shares. Fil owns 2.73M shares. 1.12 million were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 25,414 shares stake. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York has 2.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Ny stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 40,337 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc owns 59,331 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

