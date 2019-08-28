Wms Partners Lowered By $470,237 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 22.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc acquired 375 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 2,015 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 1,640 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.98. About 758,464 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix

Wms Partners Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,383 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Wms Partners Llc holds 80,912 shares with $11.31 million value, down from 84,295 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 1.88M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 25.35% above currents $1753.98 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

