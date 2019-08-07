Wms Partners Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.71 Million; Stock Value Declined; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Value Rose While Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Position by $12.36 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 174,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 101,210 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, down from 275,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 1.61M shares traded or 42.30% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 241,923 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arcadia Invest Mi has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 54,010 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Overbrook Management stated it has 87,699 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 127,838 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Main Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12,430 shares. 34,262 are owned by Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 63,956 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.54M shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). American Co Tx invested in 488,492 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Proffitt And Goodson holds 21,532 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6.07M shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares to 80,912 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,817 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.12% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 347,602 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 2.57 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc holds 135 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability stated it has 42,489 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 129 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 4,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 133,287 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Essex Inv Management Llc accumulated 2,730 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 155,329 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $154.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 461,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Wheaton William also sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Friday, February 15. 9,579 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $672,063 were sold by Gemmell James.

