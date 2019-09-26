Wms Partners Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $302,000; Share Value Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Cut Position by $179.00 Million

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 45,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 39,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.01. About 429,186 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.29M for 32.78 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,622 shares to 47,917 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,522 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

