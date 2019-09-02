Wms Partners Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $3.94 Million; Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Wms Partners Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 552.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wms Partners Llc acquired 2,211 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wms Partners Llc holds 2,611 shares with $4.65 million value, up from 400 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digital Turbine has $4.25 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.13’s average target is -45.73% below currents $7.61 stock price. Digital Turbine had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) latest ratings:

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 814 are held by Patten And Patten Tn. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,061 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 88,842 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 619,682 shares. Moreover, Godsey Gibb Assocs has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M Hldg Securities holds 6,642 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Svcs stated it has 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 93,384 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Private Grp has 147 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 1,100 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,095 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 17,500 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wms Partners Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,383 shares to 80,912 valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 4,950 shares and now owns 53,539 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

