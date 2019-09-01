Wms Partners Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Decreased by $1.20 Million; Chou Associates Management Has Cut Its Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 204,391 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 09/03/2018 – St Louis County: Corrections Medicine Pharmacy Services – RFP 2018-11-TP; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Disability Services – RFP 2017-18-TP; 20/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Seeks Savings, Releases Two-Carrier RFP; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: 2018 COOLING SHELTER SERVICES – 2018-21-PR RFP; 11/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018 (P); 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: Revenue Cycle Management Services – RFP 2018-28-PR; 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC

