Wms Partners Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $364,059; Cormedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) SI Increased By 4.37%

Wms Partners Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 42.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wms Partners Llc acquired 6,387 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Wms Partners Llc holds 21,294 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 14,907 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $243.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 11.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –

Cormedix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had an increase of 4.37% in short interest. CRMD’s SI was 3.84M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.37% from 3.68M shares previously. With 444,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Cormedix Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s short sellers to cover CRMD’s short positions. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 413,615 shares traded or 54.02% up from the average. CorMedix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has risen 176.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 176.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMD News: 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC. REPORTS PROGRESS ON LOCK-IT 100 DATA REVIEW AND APPOINTS PAUL CHEW AS CONSULTANT ADVISOR CMO; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – AT DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD $12.0 MLN IN CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS; 09/03/2018 CORMEDIX FILES $70M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – MORE THAN 75% OF KEY DATA FOR NEUTROLIN PHASE 3 LOCK-IT 100 REVIEWED AND SOURCE-VERIFIED FOR PRE-PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 19/03/2018 – CORMEDIX 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. The company has market cap of $187.31 million. The Company’s primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007.

Wms Partners Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,327 shares to 32,248 valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 5,136 shares and now owns 3,700 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.