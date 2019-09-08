Wms Partners Has Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding as Valuation Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Decreased Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position by $1.06 Million; Stock Value Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 17,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 104,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 121,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 612,661 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 297,845 shares to 476,367 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 27,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 28.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management has 266 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 26,000 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,155 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Citigroup stated it has 179,833 shares. Ls Llc has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 45,850 shares. Polen Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,350 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Jpmorgan Chase reported 883,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc owns 2.14M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 175,025 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 50 shares. Psagot House Limited accumulated 0.13% or 48,140 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investors reported 1.31% stake. Cambridge Trust Company has 22,413 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Markel owns 55,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 77,549 shares. Ameriprise has 27.84 million shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,186 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 39,912 shares. Addison Capital Co holds 41,395 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 2.63 million shares. Violich Capital has 26,775 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,030 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 74.40 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.69 million shares. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,015 shares.

