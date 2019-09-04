Wms Partners Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.94 Million; Stock Declined; As Synnex (SNX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 64,376 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $11.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.7. About 1.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,912 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Finance Services reported 5,700 shares. Barbara Oil Communications holds 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 200 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 150 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,288 are owned by Ruggie. Whittier Tru reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 8,853 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 6.05% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,280 shares. Dsc Advisors LP accumulated 327 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,022 shares. Artisan LP has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 359,431 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 1.29% or 2,209 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Amazon stock suffers longest losing streak in 13 years – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 7.66M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 248,352 shares. Horrell Management invested in 1.36% or 28,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 586,296 shares. 26,394 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 463,631 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 22,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc has 197 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Shellback Ltd Partnership invested in 136,400 shares or 1.55% of the stock. 85 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests. Thrivent For Lutherans has 10,737 shares. 140,947 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Ls Advsr Lc holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 2,241 shares.