Wms Partners Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; New Generation Advisors Cut Its Position in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) as Shares Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 1.31 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,807 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

