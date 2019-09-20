Wms Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $518,570; Pggm Investments Holding In National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Was Has Lifted

Pggm Investments increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 369.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.74 million, up from 673,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 594,093 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 24,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 28,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 2.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 150,000 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $331.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 150,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,692 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,065 shares to 15,484 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 2,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).