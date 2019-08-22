Wms Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined; Intact Investment Management Increased V F (VFC) Position by $2.06 Million; Market Value Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 168.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 1.10 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Fin invested in 3.98% or 1.13M shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co invested in 15,173 shares. Acadian Asset Management holds 0.03% or 89,986 shares. Axa accumulated 178,693 shares. Samlyn Cap Lc accumulated 929,253 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Gru holds 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 607,265 shares. 331,566 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. 71,375 were accumulated by Arcadia Mgmt Mi. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.03% or 3,974 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 18,323 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc accumulated 87,487 shares. Rockland Tru accumulated 4,997 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tompkins Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,798 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co reported 59,472 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,100 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 48,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares to 53,539 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,807 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).