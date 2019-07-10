Wms Partners Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Comscore (SCOR)’s Sentiment Is 2.47

Wms Partners Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 162.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wms Partners Llc acquired 40,718 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Wms Partners Llc holds 65,718 shares with $2.79 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $244.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 4.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE

Comscore Inc (SCOR) investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 42 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 17 sold and decreased equity positions in Comscore Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 40.92 million shares, up from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Comscore Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wms Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,858 shares to 137,921 valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,936 shares and now owns 21,807 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. Argus Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. 43,800 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $308.23 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. for 4.14 million shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 95,000 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hhr Asset Management Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The Texas-based Bares Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.82% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 2.03 million shares.

The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 401,811 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.