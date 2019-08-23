Wms Partners Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.71 Million; South Street Advisors Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $497,172

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83 million, down from 117,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 6.33M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,539 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,539 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd reported 163,008 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt holds 35,429 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 59,867 were reported by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth. Strategic Advsr Lc accumulated 74,596 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.79% stake. Private Wealth Prtn Lc accumulated 450,308 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,300 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10,386 are owned by Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Tirschwell Loewy, New York-based fund reported 4,998 shares. Partner Investment Management Ltd Partnership holds 50,864 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,756 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated accumulated 7,777 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 16,832 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.71M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92 were reported by Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Synovus Fincl has 0.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Victory Capital invested in 800,796 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Golub Gru Limited Co, California-based fund reported 288,033 shares. Davis Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 5.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Night Owl Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 11.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 202,848 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 18.62 million shares. Family Mgmt Corp reported 29,530 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bp Plc holds 1.13% or 187,000 shares. 6,573 were reported by Blume Capital Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 383,505 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 2.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 10,924 shares. Mirae Asset Glob, Korea-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 310,000 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.48 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.