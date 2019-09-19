Wms Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $492,771; Chevron (CVX) Holding Has Lifted by Cypress Capital Management Llc

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 94,952 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 90,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 4.44M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 5,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 18,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, up from 12,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 6.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A stated it has 4,727 shares. Clark Cap Grp Inc Inc holds 326,945 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 19.87 million shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.41% or 74,195 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Headinvest Limited Liability reported 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Summit Strategies has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 27,686 shares. Fundx Invest Grp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 13,700 shares. Boston Advsr holds 0.7% or 105,642 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has invested 1.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). E&G LP holds 0.39% or 7,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 130,553 shares. 1.89 million are owned by Natixis. Baltimore reported 3,060 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 49,898 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Prns. The Maryland-based Torray Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Farmers & Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 111,866 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,782 are owned by Mraz Amerine Assoc. Crestwood Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 129,885 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Diligent Investors Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Boston Advisors Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Exane Derivatives has 51,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pettee Invsts reported 36,927 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 354 shares to 5,290 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,014 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HHS pledges $23M for Merck’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA Combination Treatment for Patients with Certain Types of Endometrial Carcinoma – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.