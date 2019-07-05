Wms Partners Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $315,848 as Share Value Rose; Westport Asset Management Position in Universal Health Services (UHS) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 334,141 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. 9,000 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $845,100. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 3,702 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 95,059 were reported by Condor Capital. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 949,965 shares. Cypress Cap Gp, a Florida-based fund reported 44,042 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company invested in 182,060 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0.94% stake. 58,731 were reported by Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tdam Usa stated it has 1.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glenview National Bank Tru Dept reported 3.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Novare Cap Ltd Company invested in 62,837 shares. 26,400 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 4.12M are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc accumulated 82,855 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 262,800 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 61,624 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 3,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Omers Administration reported 0% stake. Bancshares reported 1,790 shares. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Invesco Limited owns 640,817 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 4,330 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 49 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm holds 0.07% or 3,273 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 784 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont stated it has 23 shares. 1,390 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 13.21 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

