Wms Partners Has Boosted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); National Pension Service Has Increased Moodys (MCO) Position by $1.34 Million; Share Price Rose

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.19 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

National Pension Service increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 7,417 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 195,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49M, up from 188,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 504,227 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares to 80,912 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,733 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by:

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Com stated it has 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,028 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,061 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,638 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 18,513 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Grp LP has invested 5.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 2,750 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland And Com has invested 8.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc owns 8,089 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial invested in 0.03% or 2,583 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 4,031 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 16,510 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 133,819 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 1,790 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation invested in 0.03% or 22,004 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 666,296 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 13,610 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 63,597 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Old Natl Bancorporation In. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,178 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0% or 1,867 shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Conning accumulated 2,713 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: