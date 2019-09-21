Wms Partners Has Boosted Position in Mastercard (MA) by $545,160; Republic Services (RSG) Stock Value Rose While Highlander Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $516,000

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 15,484 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 13,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,131 are held by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 13.94M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 71,454 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,079 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Company has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 32,650 shares. Capital Counsel New York reported 5,923 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.15% or 16,991 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Company reported 3.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Everett Harris Ca accumulated 2,317 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jensen Invest Management holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 779,627 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 78,002 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,968 shares to 118,305 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,290 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,150 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs owns 0.57% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 117,421 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 33,027 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 123,477 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.31% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 12,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hillsdale Mngmt has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 798,311 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Corp has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Huntington Fincl Bank reported 1,433 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 252,349 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 61,100 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50,687 shares. 2,823 are owned by Federated Investors Pa.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.14 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.