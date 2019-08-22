Wms Partners Has Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.71 Million; Shares Declined; Transenterix (TRXC) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Decreased Stake by $601,700

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 300,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9911. About 646,103 shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 20/03/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 31/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces LSU Health Completes Purchase of Senhance Surgical System

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 7.57 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $54.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Med Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

