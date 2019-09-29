Wms Partners Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; DNA BRANDS (DNAX) Sellers Increased By 564.58% Their Shorts

Wms Partners Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 25.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wms Partners Llc sold 5,891 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Wms Partners Llc holds 17,522 shares with $1.38M value, down from 23,413 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $116.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.16 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

DNA BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:DNAX) had an increase of 564.58% in short interest. DNAX’s SI was 31,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 564.58% from 4,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.76% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0015. About 1.18M shares traded. DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. The company has market cap of $29,985. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs.

More notable recent DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “BLOCKStrain Technology Corp (CVE:DNAX) Cannabis Testing and Tracking Blockchain Platform – Midas Letter” on February 08, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “BLOCKStrain Technology Corp (CVE:DNAX) Partners with NXT Water – Midas Letter” published on March 13, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Best Weed Stocks Canada Legalized Recreational Market – Investing News Network” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rush for pot patents in full swing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH) CEO on Merits of Outdoor Grow – Midas Letter” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 26.45% above currents $75.13 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, May 17. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Before The Mega Merger: Hereâ€™s A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris adds to smokefree portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,479 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.34 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.37M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Co has invested 0.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 20,679 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 10,098 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.06M shares. Moreover, Artemis Mgmt Llp has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). James Investment Rech reported 34,503 shares. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 51,020 shares. Spc Fincl holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. California-based Jacobs And Company Ca has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc has 1,473 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.16% or 124,408 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares were bought by Kunst Michael R..