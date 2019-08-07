Wms Partners Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $315,848; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined, Clarkston Capital Partners Has Cut Position

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 1.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 192,825 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55 million, down from 195,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 85,233 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

