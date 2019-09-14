Wms Partners Decreased Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Position by $306,240; Valuation Declined; Tctc Holdings Raised Its Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Holding by $1.92 Million

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 21.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 7,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 9,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 406,948 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 38,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 406,777 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45M, up from 368,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 209,385 were accumulated by First Advisors Limited Partnership. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 147,180 shares. Cypress Group accumulated 1,876 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lau Associates Limited Liability stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Maine-based Hm Payson & Comm has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Thomas White Int Limited stated it has 6,993 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,054 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Lenox Wealth owns 113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,528 are held by Prudential Public Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers reported 133,736 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 5.40M shares stake. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 17,194 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 114 were reported by Ironwood Ltd Liability. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.33% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,019 shares to 61,972 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66 million for 17.57 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,861 shares to 111,466 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 62,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,140 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.