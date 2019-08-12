Wms Partners Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $334,386; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mngmt reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palladium Prtn Limited Co accumulated 3.86% or 282,181 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 959,892 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evercore Wealth owns 577,552 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Management Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,503 shares. Money Mngmt Lc holds 4.53% or 42,874 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 7,706 shares stake. Force Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 1.78 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.59% or 178,844 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Services Incorporated reported 8,113 shares. Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 101,317 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 14,000 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Management accumulated 6,491 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,420 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 392,784 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 3.45% stake. Mariner Llc holds 1.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 887,985 shares. State Street reported 313.11M shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 2.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barometer Capital Mgmt has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 799,519 shares. The New York-based Newbrook Capital Advsrs LP has invested 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moors Cabot holds 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 323,490 shares. Wafra Incorporated owns 562,980 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 6,909 shares.