Wms Partners Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Pembroke Management LTD Increased Position in Woodward (WWD) by $2.47 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 158,050 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 131,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 217,489 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Recalls Portable Battery Chargers; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Advsrs Llc accumulated 1,932 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newbrook Cap Advisors LP holds 29,758 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp reported 0.18% stake. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd has 3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 14,773 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glynn Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 7.72% stake. Central Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 4,186 shares. Orca Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ims Capital Management invested in 1,317 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,701 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 26,454 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,945 shares to 83,733 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,742 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

