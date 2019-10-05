Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Value Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.42 Million; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shares Rose, Eulav Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.56 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 61.95% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 310,062 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares to 165,561 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.13 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.23 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $178.45 million for 10.05 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.65 actual EPS reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.25% negative EPS growth.

