Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Value Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.42 Million; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Share Price Rose, Quadrant Capital Management Decreased Stake

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 45,528 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 51,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 997,892 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 135,753 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IEFA, TEVA, MLCO, WIX: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covey Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 22,031 shares or 3.75% of the stock. 3,996 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 256,723 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.18% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 16,130 are held by Amp Ltd. 508 were reported by Tower Capital (Trc). 276,168 are owned by Wellington Gru Llp. Brown Advisory Inc has 1,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 1,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Communications has 4,003 shares. Nine Masts Limited accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 66 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 13,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 590 shares in its portfolio.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares to 11,957 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.64M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Church & Dwight to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. Shares for $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick. Shares for $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought 1,500 shares worth $107,715.