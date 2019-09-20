Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Value Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Trimmed Its Position by $428,064

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 345,978 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 5,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 5,195 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, down from 10,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 8.25 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.09 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

