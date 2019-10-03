Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Price Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.42 Million; Agf Investments America Upped Trimble (TRMB) Stake by $305,460

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 6,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 226,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, up from 219,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 187,898 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 259,088 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9,779 shares to 47,684 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 12,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,350 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 5,672 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 0.4% or 34,250 shares. Shell Asset owns 290,416 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Company reported 102,853 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 34,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Global Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 719,269 shares. Commercial Bank reported 6,079 shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.09% or 159,850 shares. Agf America holds 226,730 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 38,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 354,438 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% or 38,822 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 491,411 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested in 0% or 124,539 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Com reported 0.13% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 699,042 shares. Century Inc owns 26,516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valinor LP has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 1.50 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.65% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 163,203 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 34,979 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Menora Mivtachim stated it has 413,289 shares. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 0.28% or 19,771 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc stated it has 3,000 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares to 449,298 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

