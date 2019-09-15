Wix.Com (WIX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Market Value Declined, Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Its Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 459,430 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 6,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15M, up from 77,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations

