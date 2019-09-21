Wix.Com (WIX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.42 Million; Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Holder Td Asset Management Boosted Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 336,176 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 108,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, up from 101,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 943,804 shares traded or 47.34% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fin reported 6,943 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.21% or 457,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp has 459,200 shares. 3,600 are held by Northcoast Asset Management Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). American Century Inc stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Carroll Associates stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,810 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com owns 350 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,944 shares. 15 are owned by Whittier Trust. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 123,687 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares to 11,957 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix -9.6% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IEFA, TEVA, MLCO, WIX: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Stock Is a Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 609 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $50.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp holds 4,716 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 119,852 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 83,952 shares. Penn Cap Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Mariner Ltd Company stated it has 4,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 145,259 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Numerixs holds 0.02% or 1,202 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 8,951 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.07% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Automobile Association holds 0% or 25,577 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Inv Mngmt stated it has 137,036 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 27,250 shares in its portfolio.